Matches Set For Next Two Weeks Of WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of Smackdown. On Friday’s show, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Naomi, while Aliyah will battle Natalya in a Dungeon-style match.

Additionally, Sami Zayn will face Shinsuke Nakamura on the February 18th episode of Smackdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. That match will take place the night before Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.