Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Teams TBA
* HOOK vs. An opponent of Stokely Hathaway’s choice
