wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 2-29-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Teams TBA
* HOOK vs. An opponent of Stokely Hathaway’s choice

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading