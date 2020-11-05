wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
AEW Full Gear is this weekend, but we already have a couple of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show it was announced that the following matches will take place:
* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
Dynamite airs next Wednesday live on TNT.
