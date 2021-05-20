Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite, the go-home show for Double or Nothing. The company announced the following lineup for the show which airs on Friday, May 28th at 10 PM ET instead of the usual Wednesday slot.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Dante Martin

* Open Challenge: Jade Cargill vs. TBA

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

* Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes weigh-in

* A Celebration of the Inner Circle

* One year anniversary of Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s World Championship reign

* Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his title shot