Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-17-22

AEW has announced the first bouts for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place in Charleston, West Virginia and airs live on TBS:

* AEW World Trios Tournament Tournament Match: Young Bucks & TBA vs. Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee
* Two Out Three Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
* KiLynn King vs. Thunder Rosa

