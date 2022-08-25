wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-31-22

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following bouts for next Wednesday’s show, which the the go-home episode of Dynamite before All Out:

* Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida

