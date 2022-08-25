wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following bouts for next Wednesday’s show, which the the go-home episode of Dynamite before All Out:
* Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida
