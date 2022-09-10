wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s Rampage for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* AEW World Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW World Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb
