wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
The first bouts have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s Dynamite, the following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which returns to Wednesday night after this week’s special Tuesday night airing:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
