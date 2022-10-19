wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-26-22 Image Credit: AEW

The first bouts have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s Dynamite, the following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which returns to Wednesday night after this week’s special Tuesday night airing:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading