Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Dynamite following Wednesday’s show. The company announced the following first bouts for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara OR Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks

Garcia is in the match if he beats Andretti on this week’s Rampage, otherwise it is Guevara.