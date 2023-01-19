wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Dynamite following Wednesday’s show. The company announced the following first bouts for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage
* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara OR Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks
Garcia is in the match if he beats Andretti on this week’s Rampage, otherwise it is Guevara.
