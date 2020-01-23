Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced several matches and a segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches will take place, as well as Jon Moxley addressing his new #1 contender status:

* Private Party and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.

* Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Cody (w/Arn Anderson)

* MJF vs. Opponent TBD

Dynamite takes place next week in Cleveland, Ohio and airs live on TNT.

