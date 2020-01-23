wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW has announced several matches and a segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches will take place, as well as Jon Moxley addressing his new #1 contender status:
* Private Party and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.
* Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)
* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Cody (w/Arn Anderson)
* MJF vs. Opponent TBD
Dynamite takes place next week in Cleveland, Ohio and airs live on TNT.
