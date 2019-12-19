wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Christmas Day Episode of NXT
December 18, 2019
– WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Christmas Day episode of NXT. WWE announced that Roderick Strong will defend the NXT North American Championship in an open challenge on the show. In addition, Lio Rush and Keith Lee will face off with Damian Priest and Tony Nese.
Next week’s episode airs on USA Network as per normal.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT:
🌟@roderickstrong's NXT North American Championship challenge
🌟@keithlee & @itsLioRush vs. @ArcherOfInfamy & @TonyNese!
Happy holidays, ya filthy animals. pic.twitter.com/1hAHmwgx04
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019
