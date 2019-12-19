wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Christmas Day Episode of NXT

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 12-25-19

– WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Christmas Day episode of NXT. WWE announced that Roderick Strong will defend the NXT North American Championship in an open challenge on the show. In addition, Lio Rush and Keith Lee will face off with Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

Next week’s episode airs on USA Network as per normal.

