Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including the last first round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. There will also be a TNT title match with huge ramifications for Full Gear. If Sammy Guevara wins, The Inner Circle will face Men of the Year and American Top Team at Full Gear. Guevara will also be allowed to choose which ATT members are in the match. If he loses, Guevara must leave the Inner Circle forever. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ethan Page

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: 10 of the Dark Order vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament First Round: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & the Young Bucks)

* CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish

Meanwhile, next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will include:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

* Matt and Mike Sydal vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin