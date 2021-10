Matches Set for Next Week’s Episodes of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced matches for next week’s episodes of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite, which includes another match between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes. There will also be matches for the Full Gear AEW World Title Eliminator tournament.

Next Friday’s Rampage will include:

* AEW World Women’s Championship: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Andrade el Idolo vs. PAC

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

Next Saturday’s Dynamite will include:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson