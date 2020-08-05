Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact

Three matches are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling following tonight’s show. Impact announced that the following bouts will take place next week:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA

* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

* No Disqualification Match: Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.