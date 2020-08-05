Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact

wrestling / News

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Three matches are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling following tonight’s show. Impact announced that the following bouts will take place next week:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA
* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
* No Disqualification Match: Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.

