Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced the matches for next week’s episode, which is the go-home show for Bound For Glory. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Steve Maclin vs. Moose
Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King
* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven
* Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@GiseleShaw08 @MiaYim @FrankieKazarian @KennyKingPb2 @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin @SteveMaclin @TheMooseNation @TheSamiCallihan #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CNRR9ZG130
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2022
