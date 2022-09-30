wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 10-6-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the matches for next week’s episode, which is the go-home show for Bound For Glory. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Steve Maclin vs. Moose
Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King
* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven
* Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw

