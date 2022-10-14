wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 10-20-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Three matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Kingdom vs. Heath & Rhino
* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer

