Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
Three matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Kingdom vs. Heath & Rhino
* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer
