Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company has announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV:
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry
* X-Divison Championship Tournament Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@Myers_Wrestling @joehendry @JordynneGrace @GiseleShaw08 @MickieJames @ImChelseaGreen @TheTreyMiguel @SpeedballBailey #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/WiPEX03kDw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2022
