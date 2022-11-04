wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 11-10-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company has announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry
* X-Divison Championship Tournament Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

