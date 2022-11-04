Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company has announced the following bouts for next Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

* X-Divison Championship Tournament Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green