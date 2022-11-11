Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

A Double Jeopardy match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

* X-Division Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus

* Old-School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin

* Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz