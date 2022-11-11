wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 11-17-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A Double Jeopardy match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan
* X-Division Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus
* Old-School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin
* Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz

