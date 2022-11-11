wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
A Double Jeopardy match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan
* X-Division Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus
* Old-School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin
* Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/LPwG4GODlD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
- Conan O’Brien On How The Rock Ended Up Using One Of His Lines On WWE TV
- Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
- Torrie Wilson Reveals WWE Angle She Turned Down That ‘Didn’t Feel Right’