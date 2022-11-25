wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is back to new content next week, and the lineup is set for the show. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

