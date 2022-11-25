wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 24, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is back to new content next week, and the lineup is set for the show. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@bullyray5150 @DeonnaPurrazzo @MickieJames @SteveMaclin @FrankieKazarian #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Emgqkhvish
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says He’s Been Invited To WWE Royal Rumble and 30th Anniversary of RAW
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Earl Hebner Recalls a Scary Moment While Reffing Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone