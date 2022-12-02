wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Tag Team Titles will be defended on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Josh Alexander Speaks
* Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading