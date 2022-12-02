wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
The Tag Team Titles will be defended on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Josh Alexander Speaks
* Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie
The Motor City Machine Guns are going to get their IMPACT World Tag Team Title Shot NEXT WEEK!@fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin @HEATHXXII #Rhino#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LPx1fK0fSe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2022
.@RealTSteelz is gonna sit back and watch @SavannahEvansNV take on @thetayavalkyrie NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/F2ZGw561zm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2022
