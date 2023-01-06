wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

January 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 1-12-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the matches for next week’s episode of the show. The company announced the following matches and segments for next week on tonight’s episode:

* Heath vs. Brian Myers
* Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary
* The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head in an initiation ceremony
* Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann vs. Moose, Steve Maclin & Eddie Edwards

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading