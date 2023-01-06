wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced the matches for next week’s episode of the show. The company announced the following matches and segments for next week on tonight’s episode:
* Heath vs. Brian Myers
* Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary
* The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head in an initiation ceremony
* Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann vs. Moose, Steve Maclin & Eddie Edwards
