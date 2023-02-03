Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James will team up on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona

* The Good Hands vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James

* Taylor Wilde & Killer Kelly vs. The Death Dollz

* Steph DeLander vs. Jordynne Grace