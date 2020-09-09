wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 9-15-20

Impact has announced five matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During tonight’s show, the following matches were announced:

* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns
* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie
* XXXL vs. The Deaners

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.

