Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced five matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During tonight’s show, the following matches were announced:

* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns

* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie

* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie

* XXXL vs. The Deaners

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.