wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 8, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has announced five matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During tonight’s show, the following matches were announced:
* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns
* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie
* XXXL vs. The Deaners
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Initially Not Liking Orange Cassidy’s Character, Creating The ‘Demo God’ Catchphrase, AEW’s TV Ratings
- Jake Roberts Discusses Being Back In Wrestling With AEW, Never Winning A Title In WWE, How Wrestling Has Changed
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Think About Raw Plans Until Day of Show, Vince McMahon First Looked at Show Monday Morning