Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Next week’s Impact Wrestling is the final episode before No Surrender, and several matches are set for the show. Impact announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Monster’s Ball X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve

* Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Beat The Clock Challenge: Bully Ray vs. TBA

* Beat The Clock Challenge: Tommy Dreamer vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham & Speedball Mike Bailey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Yuya Uemura & Frankie Kazarian vs. Deaner & Callihan