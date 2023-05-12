wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 11, 2023
Impact has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemura
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
– @TheTreyMiguel vs @Laredokidpro1
– @TheMooseNation/@TheEddieEdwards/@FrankieKazarian vs @fakekinkade/@TheJonGresham @Im_YuyaUemura #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/MpkgiVfDRE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2023
