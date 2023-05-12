wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 5-18-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemura

