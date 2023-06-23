wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 22, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for next week’s episode. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:
* Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel
* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal
* Nick Aldis will explain his actions to Alex Shelley
