Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 6, 2023
Impact Wrestling has announced a few matches for next week’s show. The company announced the following for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA
* Chris Bey vs. Wentz
* Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
