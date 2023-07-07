wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 7-13-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a few matches for next week’s show. The company announced the following for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA
* Chris Bey vs. Wentz
* Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading