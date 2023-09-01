wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 31, 2023 | Posted by
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna
* Lio RUsh vs. Kevin Knight
* Josh Alexander & PCO vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin
* SubCulture vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
NEXT WEEK on @AXSTV!
– @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @DaniLuna_pro
– @IamLioRush vs @Jet2Flyy
– @Walking_Weapon/@PCOisNotHuman vs @bullyray5150/@SteveMaclin
– #SUBCULTURE vs #RichSwann & @TheSamiCallihan#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KTLh3IXvYa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 1, 2023
