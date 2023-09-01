Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Four matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna

* Lio RUsh vs. Kevin Knight

* Josh Alexander & PCO vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin

* SubCulture vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan