wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 13, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has set four big matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, the go-home show before Bound For Glory:
* Winner Gets #20 Spot in Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Gets #1: Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rhino vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Heath
– The North vs. The Good Brothers
– Chris Bey, Rohit Raji, & Jordynne Grace vs. TJP, Trey Miguel, & Willie Mack
– Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
