Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has set four big matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, the go-home show before Bound For Glory:

* Winner Gets #20 Spot in Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Gets #1: Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rhino vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Heath

– The North vs. The Good Brothers

– Chris Bey, Rohit Raji, & Jordynne Grace vs. TJP, Trey Miguel, & Willie Mack

– Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan