Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
We have three matches set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following card was announced on tonight’s episode for next week, which airs on AXS TV:
* Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering
* Tenille Dashwood (w/ Madison Rayne) vs. Rosemary
* Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett vs. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Frankie Kazarian
