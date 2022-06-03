Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have three matches set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following card was announced on tonight’s episode for next week, which airs on AXS TV:

* Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

* Tenille Dashwood (w/ Madison Rayne) vs. Rosemary

* Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, & Mike Bennett vs. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Frankie Kazarian