Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches and segments on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:

* KUSHIDA vs. Deaner

* Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King

* Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne

* Killer Kelly vs. TBA

* Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley contract signing for Impact Emergence match