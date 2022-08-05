wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 4, 2022 | Posted by
Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches and segments on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:
* KUSHIDA vs. Deaner
* Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King
* Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne
* Killer Kelly vs. TBA
* Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley contract signing for Impact Emergence match
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Stephanie McMahon Would ‘Kill’ Tony Khan in a Fight
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart