Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced after Tuesday’s show that the following matches will take place next week:

* Old School Rules Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Rhino (w/guest referee Tommy Dreamer)

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton

* Tag Team Open For Impact Tag Team Title Shot at Hard to Kill: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. oVe vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum