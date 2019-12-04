wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced after Tuesday’s show that the following matches will take place next week:
* Old School Rules Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Rhino (w/guest referee Tommy Dreamer)
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton
* Tag Team Open For Impact Tag Team Title Shot at Hard to Kill: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. oVe vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum
NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @ShamrockKen vs. @TheSamiCallihan @Tess_Blanchard vs. @FultonWorld @Rhyno313 vs. @TherealRVD with @THETOMMYDREAMER as the Special Referee
Tag Team Open to decide who faces @OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/qfrdIVVcJ7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Scrapped Women of Honor Plans in ROH, Britt Baker Getting Her Dates Cut After Signing With AEW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Rumor That Dixie Carter Wanted to Bring In Paul Heyman To Run Creative in TNA
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding
- Francine Discusses How She & Other Women Wrestlers Are Constantly Referred to As Ring Rats, Being Called ‘Shane Douglas’ Rat’, Feeling Bad for Carmella