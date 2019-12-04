wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced after Tuesday’s show that the following matches will take place next week:

* Old School Rules Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Rhino (w/guest referee Tommy Dreamer)
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton
* Tag Team Open For Impact Tag Team Title Shot at Hard to Kill: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. oVe vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum

