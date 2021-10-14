wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has announced matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA. During this week’s episode, the company announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show:
* MLW Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross
* King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday
* Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson Plans To Show Minoru Suzuki What He’s Learned Since Their Last Match
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Been Negotiating With WarnerMedia For Streaming Deal
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family