Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA

October 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion ALPHA

MLW has announced matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA. During this week’s episode, the company announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show:

* MLW Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross
* King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday
* Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

