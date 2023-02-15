wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of MLW Underground. MLW announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on Reelz:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato
* Thomas & Mark Billington vs. TBA
