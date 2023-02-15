wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground REELZ Image Credit: MLW

The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of MLW Underground. MLW announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on Reelz:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato
* Thomas & Mark Billington vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Underground, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading