wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan Image Credit: NWA

NWA has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check out the card below for the show, which will air Tuesday on YouTube:

* Turkey Gobbler Match: Aron Stevens vs. CJ.
* The Spectaculars 1.0 vs. The Southern Six
* Kylie Paige vs. Big Mama

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading