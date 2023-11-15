wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
NWA has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check out the card below for the show, which will air Tuesday on YouTube:
* Turkey Gobbler Match: Aron Stevens vs. CJ.
* The Spectaculars 1.0 vs. The Southern Six
* Kylie Paige vs. Big Mama
