Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
August 11, 2022 | Posted by
Two UK Championship matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches for next week as the company seeks to crown a new champion after Ilja Dragunov vacated the title due to injury:
* NXT UK Championship First Round Match: Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams
* NXT UK Championship First Round Match: Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coff
NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.
