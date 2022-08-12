Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

Two UK Championship matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches for next week as the company seeks to crown a new champion after Ilja Dragunov vacated the title due to injury:

* NXT UK Championship First Round Match: Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams

* NXT UK Championship First Round Match: Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coff

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.