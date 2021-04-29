Matches Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, Women’s Title Contender Gauntlet Announced

– On today’s NXT UK, the following matchups were announced for next week’s episode, including a Loser Leaves NXT UK No DQ Match:

* Loser Leaves Town No DQ Match: Kenny Williams vs. Amir Jordan

* Noam Dar Supernova Sessions with guest Nathan Frazer

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff

Also announced on today’s show, there will be a Gauntlet Match to determine the next No. 1 contender for the Women’s Champions Kay Lee Ray. The match will feature Jinny, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Emilia McKenzie. The matchup will be held at a later date TBA.

Finally, in three weeks, WWE has confirmed A-Kid will defend the Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate.