wrestling / News
Matches Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, Women’s Title Contender Gauntlet Announced
– On today’s NXT UK, the following matchups were announced for next week’s episode, including a Loser Leaves NXT UK No DQ Match:
* Loser Leaves Town No DQ Match: Kenny Williams vs. Amir Jordan
* Noam Dar Supernova Sessions with guest Nathan Frazer
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff
Also announced on today’s show, there will be a Gauntlet Match to determine the next No. 1 contender for the Women’s Champions Kay Lee Ray. The match will feature Jinny, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Emilia McKenzie. The matchup will be held at a later date TBA.
Finally, in three weeks, WWE has confirmed A-Kid will defend the Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR vs. @DaveMastiff in what will surely be a can't-miss encounter! pic.twitter.com/sjLHxWC782
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 29, 2021
Will things quickly get out of hand when @WWEFrazer joins @NoamDar on #SprnvaSessions next week on #NXTUK? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePfPg7x6ka
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 29, 2021
Who will be the next challenger to face @Kay_Lee_Ray? #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/dkbueRPuQP
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2021
One of these five competitors will be the next challenger for @Kay_Lee_Ray and the #NXTUK Women's Championship!
But WHO will it be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vaED0T0lUg
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 29, 2021
IN THREE WEEKS on @NXTUK@AKidWrestler defends the #NXTUK Heritage Cup against a determined Tyler Bate! pic.twitter.com/3W3jrlpqRy
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2021
