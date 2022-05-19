wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced the following matches for next Thursday’s show, which airs Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Lash Legend vs. Amelia McKenzie
* Charlie Dempsey vs. A-Kid

You can check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

