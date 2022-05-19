wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
May 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced the following matches for next Thursday’s show, which airs Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Lash Legend vs. Amelia McKenzie
* Charlie Dempsey vs. A-Kid
You can check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
More Trending Stories
- Jillian Hall Praises WWE For How They Handled Her Miscarriage In 2009
- Jim Ross On Rob Van Dam’s Push In WWE In 2001, Reason RVD Was ‘Huge Missed Opportunity’ For The Company
- AEW on TV Twitter Account Misnames Joker Reveal on AEW Dynamite
- Edge Shares Pic of Rumored Judgement Day Recruit On Social Media