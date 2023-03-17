Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH Honor Club TV

Six matches are set for next week’s episode of ROH Honor Club TV. ROH announced the following matches on Thursday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on Honor Club:

* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost

* Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese

* Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven

* Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young

* Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Jeeves Kay, Ari Daivari & Slim J vs. Blake Christian, Metalik & AR Fox