Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH Honor Club TV

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH Updated Logo, Booker T Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced three title matches and more for next week’s Honor Club TV. The company has announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Honor Club:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Tony Deppen
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Timothy Thatcher
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. T^BA
Aussie Open vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams)

