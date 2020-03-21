Matches Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has set some matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown from the WWE Performance Center. The company announced on tonight’s episode that Drew Gulak will face Shinsuke Nakamura next week and if Gulak wins, Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

Also set for next week is a match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka after Bliss challenged Asuka. Finally, the New Day will face The Usos with the winners going on to face John Morrison and The Miz for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

Smackdown airs from the WWE Performance Center next Friday on FOX.