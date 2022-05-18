wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s show, the following matches were set for next Tuesday on USA Network:

* Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson
* Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell
* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

