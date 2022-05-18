wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 17, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s show, the following matches were set for next Tuesday on USA Network:
* Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson
* Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell
* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez
Next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Sn9UWH6S3i
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned