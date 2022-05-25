wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-31-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches and a championship summit for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, which airs live on USA:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer
* Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez
* Women’s Championship Summit with Toxic Attraction, Wendy Choo, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter

