Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend
* Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa
* Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs

