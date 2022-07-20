wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 7-26-22 Image Credit: WWE

We have three matches set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT after tonight’s show. On Tuesday night’s episode, the following bouts were announced for next week:

* Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee
* Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn
* The Diamond Mine vs. The D’Angelo Family

