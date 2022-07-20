wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
We have three matches set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT after tonight’s show. On Tuesday night’s episode, the following bouts were announced for next week:
* Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee
* Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn
* The Diamond Mine vs. The D’Angelo Family
Next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/NgQaK5z0rH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 20, 2022
