wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 9-20-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
* Ora Mensah debuts

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading