wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
September 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
* Ora Mensah debuts
