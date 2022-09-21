wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the lineup below for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on USA Network:

* NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee
* Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs. Briggs & Jenson
* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy
* Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley
* Kayden Carer vs. Nikkita Lyons
* Sol Ruca debuts

