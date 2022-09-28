Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced three matches and two segments for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

* Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction

* Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

* Pretty Deadly’s State of the Commonwealth Address