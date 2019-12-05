wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced that Lio Rush will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza, while Dakota Kai will face Mia Yim.

NXT takes place next Wednesday and airs live on WWE Network.

NXT, WWE

