wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced that Lio Rush will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza, while Dakota Kai will face Mia Yim.
NXT takes place next Wednesday and airs live on WWE Network.
.@itsLioRush puts the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line against @AngelGarzaWwe NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/pCwPtta7Xw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2019
NEXT WEEK!#WWENXT @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/VlSXoKdR52
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Enhancement Talent Chris Curtis Discusses His Time as a ‘Job Guy’ in WWE, Getting His Head Shaved by Brutus Beefcake, and Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Segment
- Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding