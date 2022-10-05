wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-11-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT North American Match Best Of Three Qualifying Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (1-1)
* Wes Lee vs. Stacks
* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading