Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT North American Match Best Of Three Qualifying Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (1-1)
* Wes Lee vs. Stacks
* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal
